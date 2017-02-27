Howland’s Price scores 31 in District Semifinal loss

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Southeast topped Howland 61-53 in the Division II District Sermifinals Monday night at Austintown Fitch High School.

Sara Price led the Tigers with 31 points in the setback. Mackenzie Maze added 7 points, while Alex Ochman and Gabby Hartzell finished with 6 points apiece.

Andrea Radcliff led the Pirates with 17 points. Danielle Norquest wasn’t far behind with 15 points, while Hannah Schill reached double-figures with 13.

Howland ends the season with a record of 19-6 overall.

Southeast advances to face West Branch in the Division II District Finals Thursday night. Tipoff is set for 7PM at Austintown Fitch High School. The game will be broadcast as the WKBN Game of the Week Thursday night at 11PM on MyYTV.