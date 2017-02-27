Janet I. (Shaw) Gamble Obituary

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio – On February 27, 2017, the good Lord called Janet I. (Shaw) Gamble home. She was 74.

A daughter of the late John and Opal Anthony Shaw, she was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother of five children, seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

A lifetime East Liverpool resident, she worked in the color room at Hall China for over 15 years. She was a member of the Destiny House.

Her loving family is left to cherish her memory: Bonnie Gamble Howard and her son, Matthew (Anna) Fisher and their two daughters, Kasara Rose and Annabella Marie; James H. Gamble, Jr. (Margarite) and his son, Dennis; Crystal Gamble (Kevin Walker) and her children, Troy Gamble and his daughter, Makayla; Crystal Randall (Marty) and her children, Stella and Abraham and son, David Talbert II; John Gamble (Molly) and his son, Justin Gamble; David Gamble (Mary Seskey) and his daughters, Desira, Brittney and Caitlyn. She also is survived by a brother, Donald Shaw and a sister-in-law, Dorothy Shaw. She will be missed by numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Bernice “Betty” Jenkins; two brothers, Lloyd Shaw and Keith Shaw; one grandchild, Dennis Gamble and her former husband, James Harvey Gamble, Sr.

Friends may visit Friday afternoon and evening, March 3 at the Dawson Funeral Home where the family will be present from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Rev. Darrick Kelley will conduct a funeral service Saturday, March 4 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will be at Columbiana County Memorial Park.

Following the service, friends and family will gather at the Dawson Family Center for fellowship.

View Janet's memorial webpage and express condolences online at www.dawsonfuneralhome.com.

