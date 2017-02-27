John “Jack” Michael Stanton Obituary

STRUTHERS, Ohio – Prayers will be 9:15 a.m. at the Fox Funeral Home followed a Mass of Christian burial held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, March 3, 2017 at Our Lady of Sorrows Parish St. Matthias Church, celebrated by Rev. John M. Jerek and Rev. Martin Celuch for John “Jack” Stanton, 80, who passed away peacefully Monday Morning, February 27, with his family by his side.

Jack was born January 28, 1937 in Struthers, a son of Michael M. and Ruth Catherine Hartman Stanton, Jack was a lifelong area resident.

He went to Saint Columba Catholic School and attended Ursuline High School.

Jack served his country and was honorably discharged from the Army of the United States. Jack received his GED while serving in the Army.

He was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Parish and St. Matthias Church and for many years was a member at St Dominic Church, where his children attended school.

Jack was a recorder for Republic and LTV Steel until his retirement in 1982, he then worked for another 12 years for BFI.

He belonged to many organizations including Catholic War Vets, Eagles 213 and the Petri Club and was the past president of The Boulevard Golf Association.

Jack was an avid Notre Dame Football fan.

Besides his wife, the former Patricia “Pat “A. Oswick whom he married September 19, 1959 at Saint Stanislaus Kostka Church, he also leaves to cherish his memory, his children, Jackie (John) Markovich of Youngstown, Patty (Bill) Kautz of Cincinnati, Jeff (Jennifer) Stanton of Rocky River, Mike (Jennifer) Stanton of Struthers, Cathy (Jerry) Fleming of Columbiana and John (fiance Amanda) Stanton of Boardman. Jack also leaves his nine grandchildren, Patrick, Daniel and Lauren Markovich, Annie and Jared Kautz, Riley Stanton, Joe Jenkins and Madison Stanton and Samantha Stanton.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, Marge Mayer, Rose Bresnahan and Robert, Edward and Leo Stanton.

Friends and family may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, March 2, at the Fox Funeral Home 4700 Market St. Boardman.

The Stanton family would like to Thank Dr. Armand Minotti and his Nurse Mary Kay, St. Elizabeth Hospital and Shepherd of the Valley Nursing Home and Harbor Lights Hospice Care, for the wonderful care and respect shown towards Jack.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air March 1 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.