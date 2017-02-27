Mae Taylor Obituary

NORTH LIMA, Ohio – Mae Taylor, 67, died suddenly Monday afternoon, February 27, 2017 at St. Elizabeth Health Center, surrounded by her family.

Mae was born December 18, 1949 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late John and Concetta Rini Taylor.

Raised in New Springfield, she was a 1968 graduate of Springfield Local High School.

On November 8, 1970, Mae married Delmar “Gene” Taylor and became a dedicated homemaker. Together, they made their home in North Lima and raised their three children. Mae centered her life around her family and cherished her role as a wife, mother, and grandmother.

A wonderful cook and baker, Mae loved sharing her dishes with family and friends. She welcomed everyone into her home and assured no one ever left hungry.

Mae was an active member of the New Springfield VFW Ladies Auxiliary No. 2799.

Mae is survived by her husband, Delmar “Gene”; three children, Delmar “Gene” (Jennifer) Taylor, Jr. of Ottawa, Canada, Barbara Ware of Boardman and John (Alisha) Taylor of Newton Falls; her sister, Claudia Weber of New Springfield and seven grandchildren, Karissa, Brianna, Kayla, Ashlyn, Bruce, Jr., Brandon and Lane.

Family and friends will be received on Saturday, March 4, 2017 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Greenford Lutheran Church, 7450 W. South Range Rd., Salem.

A memorial service will follow at 12:00 p.m. at the church.

Arrangements are being handled by the Davis-Becker Funeral Home in Boardman. Please visit www.beckerobits.com to send condolences.

