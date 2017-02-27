Mavis Blackburn Obituary

LISBON, Ohio – Mavis Blackburn, 93, formerly of Salineville, passed away peacefully at 6:15 p.m. Monday, February 27, 2017.

Mrs. Blackburn was born December 31, 1923 in McCombs, Kentucky, a daughter of the late Willie and Oka M. (Blackburn) Justice and had lived in the area since 1945.

Mavis was a homemaker and had attended the Salineville Assembly of God Church. She also enjoyed canning, making quilts and working crossword puzzles.

Her husband, Lewis Blackburn, whom she married May 10, 1939, preceded her in death January 3, 1987. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Chloe Clemens and Dorothy Meyers; son, Leslie E. Blackburn, Sr. and grandson, Craig A. Blackburn.

She is survived by her daughter, Eulevene (Tom) Whitehair of Kensington; sons, Dean (Sally) Blackburn and James W. (Pattie) Blackburn, both of Salineville; sister, Mabel Pitts of Carrollton; brother, George A. Justice of Lisbon; grandchildren, Deanna Smith, Shelly Blackburn, Kevin Blackburn, Tracy Leek, Leslie Blackburn, Jr., Michael Blackburn and Melinda Wright; several great-grandchildren and many great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 4 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home with Fred O. May officiating. Burial will follow at the Woodland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday, March 3 at the funeral home.

Friends may also view Mavis’ memorial tribute page and send condolences at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com.

