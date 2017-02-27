Michael Tommy Vigus, Sr. Obituary

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania – Michael Tommy Vigus, Sr. passed away Monday, February 27, 2017.

Michael was born on July 27, 1947 in Portales, New Mexico.

He worked in the maintenance department of the Hermitage School District.

Michael enjoyed fishing, hunting, going to garage sales and spending time with his grandchildren.

He leaves behind his wife, Donna (Hayes) Vigus; two daughters, Tammy McCann and Cindy DeCiancio (Sean); a son, Michael Vigus, Jr. (Monica); a sister, Roxie Vigus (Ken Holiman), a brother, Roger Vigus (Susan); ten grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Preceding him in death are his parents, Addie (Sisco) Vigus and Bert L. Vigus, Sr.; a sister, Janie Vigus and two brothers, Bert Vigus, Jr. and Jerry Vigus.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 1, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon, at Transfer Baptist Church, Broad Street, Transfer, Pennsylvania.

Funeral Service will immediately follow at 12:00 Noon at the church.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.

