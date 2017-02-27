New Boardman restaurant at old Cheddar’s site set to open this spring

BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse has 177 restaurants in 23 states, including seven locations in Ohio

By Published: Updated:
beer, bar. Aug 22, 2015

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The new pizza, burger, and beer joint on Route 224 in Boardman is set to open in just a couple of months.

Crews expect BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse to open by late April.

It’s located where Cheddar’s used to be, by the Southern Park Mall. The restaurant chain purchased the land, demolished the Cheddar’s building, and built new.

BJ’s, based in California, has 177 restaurants in 23 states, including seven locations in Ohio. The menu has over 130 items, including its well-known deep-dish pizza and craft beer.

The restaurant will begin hiring its 150 and 200 employees in March. To apply, visit careers.workatbjs.com.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s