MECCA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Investigators in Trumbull County are working to identify the body of a woman found along a road in Mecca Township.

Police discovered the body Monday morning along State Route 46, just past the Lake Tavern. The body was lying in a grassy area just off of the road.

Police don’t know yet how the woman died.

