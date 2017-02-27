Smoker dies after accidentally lighting shirt on fire outside Pa. mall

Palmer Township police said the 78-year-old was outside the Palmer Park Mall near Easton

By Published: Updated:
Accident, ambulance generic

EASTON, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say a New Jersey man who accidentally set his hooded sweatshirt on fire while trying to light a cigarette outside a Pennsylvania mall has died.

The Lehigh County coroner’s office says 78-year-old Phillipsburg resident Roger Carney died Sunday night at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest.

Palmer Township police say he was outside the Palmer Park Mall near Easton on Feb. 21 when his sweatshirt caught fire.

Some people inside the mall saw the fire and ran outside to douse it with water, but Carney had severe burns to his hands, upper chest and head by the time police arrived.

The coroner’s office said he died of complications from the burns and the death was ruled accidental.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s