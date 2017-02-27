Storm Team 27: A few showers possible to start the week

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING:

A few flurries are possible early today with temperatures climbing out of the 30s. The chance for rain showers will stick around into the afternoon as temperatures climb into the upper 40s. An isolated shower is possible tonight otherwise a better chance for rain arrives on Tuesday. Expect scattered rain showers to move in Tuesday afternoon with a rumble of thunder possible. Rain will be likely on Wednesday with the chance for gusty thunderstorms. Colder air returns in the second half of the week.

Forecast

Today: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 48

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower (20%)

Low : 35

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. (60%)

High: 57

Wednesday: Cloudy. Rain Likely. Chance thunderstorm. (80%)

High: 63 Low: 53

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (40%)

High: 39 Low: 29

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (40%)

High: 31 Low: 22

Saturday: Partly sunny.

High: 37 Low: 20

Sunday: Mostly cloudy.

High: 48 Low: 32

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain. (30%)

High: 56 Low: 37

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.

