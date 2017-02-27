Storm Team 27: Mostly cloudy chance of rain

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING:
A chance for rain showers will pops up late this afternoon as temperatures climb into the upper 40s. A better chance for rain arrives on Tuesday. Expect scattered rain showers Tuesday afternoon with a rumble of thunder possible. There’s the possibility of a stronger thunderstorm on Wednesday with gusty winds being the biggest concern. Colder air returns in the second half of the week.

Forecast

Today:   Mostly cloudy.  Chance for showers.  (30%)
High:   48

Tonight:   Mostly cloudy.  Isolated shower (20%)
Low :   35

Tuesday:   Mostly cloudy and breezy.  Scattered rain showers. Chance thunderstorm.  (60%)
High:   57

Wednesday:  Cloudy.  Rain Likely. Chance thunderstorm.  (80%)
High:   63    Low:   53

Thursday:   Mostly cloudy.  Chance for snow showers. (40%)
High:   39    Low:   29

Friday:   Mostly cloudy.  Chance for snow showers.  (40%)
High:   31    Low:   22

Saturday:  Partly sunny.
High:   37    Low:   20

Sunday:   Mostly cloudy.
High:   48   Low:   32

Monday:   Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain. (30%)
High:   56   Low:   37

