Storm Team 27: Mostly cloudy chance of rain

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)
WHAT WE’RE TRACKING:
A chance for rain showers will pops up late this afternoon as temperatures climb into the upper 40s. A better chance for rain arrives on Tuesday. Expect scattered rain showers Tuesday afternoon with a rumble of thunder possible. There’s the possibility of a stronger thunderstorm on Wednesday with gusty winds being the biggest concern. Colder air returns in the second half of the week.
Forecast
Today: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 48
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower (20%)
Low : 35
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Scattered rain showers. Chance thunderstorm. (60%)
High: 57
Wednesday: Cloudy. Rain Likely. Chance thunderstorm. (80%)
High: 63 Low: 53
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (40%)
High: 39 Low: 29
Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (40%)
High: 31 Low: 22
Saturday: Partly sunny.
High: 37 Low: 20
Sunday: Mostly cloudy.
High: 48 Low: 32
Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain. (30%)
High: 56 Low: 37
