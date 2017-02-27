Storm Team 27: Mostly cloudy chance of rain

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING:

A chance for rain showers will pops up late this afternoon as temperatures climb into the upper 40s. A better chance for rain arrives on Tuesday. Expect scattered rain showers Tuesday afternoon with a rumble of thunder possible. There’s the possibility of a stronger thunderstorm on Wednesday with gusty winds being the biggest concern. Colder air returns in the second half of the week.

Forecast

Today: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 48

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower (20%)

Low : 35

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Scattered rain showers. Chance thunderstorm. (60%)

High: 57

Wednesday: Cloudy. Rain Likely. Chance thunderstorm. (80%)

High: 63 Low: 53

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (40%)

High: 39 Low: 29

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (40%)

High: 31 Low: 22

Saturday: Partly sunny.

High: 37 Low: 20

Sunday: Mostly cloudy.

High: 48 Low: 32

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain. (30%)

High: 56 Low: 37

