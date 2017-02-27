Storm Team 27: Near another record high Tuesday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING:

Tuesday will start with temperatures in the middle 30’s and climb into the upper 50’s by afternoon. Some spots will be 60°! 60° is the record high set in 1931. Look for a chance for a shower into the afternoon with increased chances for rain and even a thunderstorms as the evening approaches. A better chance for showers and thunderstorms overnight into Wednesday morning. Some storms may be strong with gusty wind and heavy rain. The threat for rain or storms will continue into Thursday. Colder air will filter in through the end of the week with Lake Effect snow showers developing.

Forecast

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers developing. Chance for thunder late. Near a record high (60° set in 1931) (70%)

High: 59

Tuesday Night: Warm and Windy. Rain or thunderstorms likely. Some may be strong. (90%)

Low: 55

Wednesday: Warm and Windy. Rain or thunderstorms likely. Some may be strong. (90%)

High: 66

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (40%)

High: 35 Low: 27

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (40%)

High: 30 Low: 22

Saturday: Mostly cloudy.

High: 42 Low: 18

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower. (30%)

High: 50 Low: 34

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (40%)

High: 53 Low: 41

Tuesday: Chance of rain or snow showers. (40%)

High: 49 Low: 39

