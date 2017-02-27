Storm Team 27: Spring weather to end February

By Published:
Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast storm clouds

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING:
A light shower or sprinkle will be possible tonight as lows fall into the middle 30’s.  Tuesday will start with temperatures in the middle 30’s and climb into the upper 50’s by afternoon.  Some spots will be 60°!  60° is the record high set in 1931.  Look for a chance for a shower into the afternoon with increased chances for rain and even a thunderstorms as the evening approaches.  A better chance for showers and thunderstorms overnight into Wednesday morning.  Some storms may be strong with gusty wind and heavy rain.  The threat for rain or storms will continue into Thursday.  Colder air will filter in through the end of the week with Lake Effect snow showers developing.

Forecast

Tonight:   Mostly cloudy.  Chance for a shower or sprinkle. (20%)
Low :   35

Tuesday:   Mostly cloudy.  Rain showers developing.  Chance for thunder late.  Near a record high (60° set in 1931)  (70%)
High:   59

Tuesday Night:   Warm and Windy. Rain or thunderstorms likely.  Some may be strong. (90%)
Low:   55

Wednesday:  Warm and Windy. Rain or thunderstorms likely.  Some may be strong. (90%)
High:   66

Thursday:   Mostly cloudy.  Chance for snow showers. (40%)
High:   35    Low:   27

Friday:   Mostly cloudy.  Chance for snow showers.  (40%)
High:   30    Low:   22

Saturday:  Mostly cloudy.
High:   42    Low:   18

Sunday:   Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower.  (30%)
High:   50   Low:   34

Monday:   Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (40%)
High:   53   Low:   41

Tuesday:   Chance of rain or snow showers.  (40%)
High:   49    Low:   39

