Woman dies after fall from Ohio State parking garage

Madison Paul was taken to Ohio State’s Wexner Medical Center, where she later passed away

By NBC4 Staff Published: Updated:
A student died after she fell from a parking garage at Ohio State University.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A woman has died after falling from an Ohio State campus parking garage Monday afternoon.

It happened at the Ohio Union South Garage. The woman was taken to Ohio State’s Wexner Medical Center, where she later passed away.

Police confirmed the woman, identified as Madison Paul, was a student.

According to a statement from the university:

We are heartbroken to learn that the student who fell from the Ohio Union South Garage today has died. On behalf of the entire community, our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Madison Paul. We have reached out to offer our support and condolences to Madison’s parents. Counseling is available for those affected by this tragedy: 614-292-5766.

According to Ohio State University police, they do not believe foul play is involved.

No further information was immediately available.

