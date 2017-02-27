Youngstown Water employees sentenced for false certifications

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – All of the men accused of fraud in the Youngstown Water Department have pleaded guilty to criminal charges in Columbus.
On Monday, 26 different Youngstown City Water Department workers entered guilty pleas:
- David Cole
- Chris Roth
- Lou Zorella
- Al Morocco
- Jamey Myers
- Steve Procick
- Joe Pasquale
- John Mshar
- Tim Batley
- Lamar Powell
- Brian Baker
- Peter Deley
- Ed Kimbrough
- Joe Guerrier, III
- Richard Walski
- Delbert Fry
- Brad Lebo
- Joe Dunlap
- William Rowe
- Vincent Natal
- Robert Kauffman
- Joe Morley
- Rick Adams
- Floyd Showers
- Mike Murphy
- Giovan Gilbert
They’re accused of getting credit for training they never took which allowed most of them to get pay raises they didn’t earn. Each man was sentenced to $2,000 in fines or $1,000 in fines and 50 hours of community service.
They also have to pay the money back to the city of Youngstown for those unearned raises.
.