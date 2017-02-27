YSU Football opens Spring practice

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Seven weeks ago YSU was in Frisco, Texas for the FCS National Championship game. Monday, the Penguins were back on the field…getting ready for another run at a national title.

Spring Football officially getting underway Monday indoors at the WATTS. There were some noticeable changes for the Penguins. Both Hunter Wells and Nathan Mays were taking reps at quarterback.

Meanwhile, one of last year’s QB’s, Ricky Davis,was running routes as a wide receiver. Davis stands 6’3″…and weighs 215 lbs.

Also Ursuline graduate, and Virginia Tech transfer Chris Durkin was on the field… working out with the tight ends.

Head Coach Bo Pelini says that Spring ball is for experimenting.

” Ya know, some certain guys came to me and and wanted to try out a couple of different positions,” Pelini said. “Ya know, guys want to play and competition is gonna be good here through the Spring. No positions will be decided here this Spring, but, it will give us a chance to look at some other guys. Some guys wanted to move around a little bit. And we’ll see how it works out.”

Hunter Wells returns as the starting quarterback, and admires the position change of Davis.

“Ya know it shows a lot about Rick’s (Davis) character going to wide receiver…still trying to find a way to get on the field. So, I’m proud of those guys for trying to fill a different role, and I think it’s gonna benefit us in the long run,” said Wells.

The annual Red-White Spring game is slated for Friday April 7th.