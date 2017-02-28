34 area bowlers to compete at State Tournament this weekend

Division II boys and girls qualifiers will compete on Friday and Saturday at Wayne Webb's Columbus Bowl

The group has won over 90 percent of their matches over the past four seasons.

The Mahoning Valley will have 34 representatives from 8 different schools competing at the OHSAA Bowling State Tournament this weekend.

Division II boys and girls qualifiers will compete on Friday and Saturday at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl. Division I qualifiers will bowl the following weekend.

Here are the State Qualifiers for this weekend’s Championship Tournament:

GIRLS – DIVISION II

Hubbard
Sabrina Romano, 11
Emily Davis, 12
Alexis Cobbin, 11
Ashleigh George, 11
Jenny Reebel, 9
Kennedy Julious, 11
Megan Heckert, 9
Head Coach: Ken Miller

Brookfield
Emilee Bebech, 9
Kayla Haywood, 12
Christine Lowers, 12
Samantha Neral, 12
Jessica Roszak, 12
Hannah Williams, 9
Head Coach: James Haywood

Lowellville
Haylie Rotz, 10
Head Coach: John Rotz

Southington
Susan Decker, 12
Head Coach: Jim Wolke

BOYS – DIVISION II

Struthers
Adam Cifra, 12
Jarrod Sawyers, 12
Cameron Coppola, 12
Andrew Brabant, 12
Johnny Morris, 9
Connor Lane, 12
Chad Laczko, 11
Johnny Medvec, 12
Head Coach: Bob Eisenbraun Jr.

Girard
Dylan Puz, 10
Brett Zeigler, 9
Logan Kondzich, 10
Donny Bishop, 10
Jonathan Moore, 9
Seth Kennedy, 12
Jack Ryan Zeigler, 11
Justin Barnett, 11
Head Coach: Pete Barta

Brookfield
Michael Katko, 12
Head Coach: James Haywood

Maplewood
Larry Sudano Jr., 12
Head Coach: Tim Pappagallo

Champion
Zach Johnson, 12
Head Coach: Dale Johnson

