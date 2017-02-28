34 area bowlers to compete at State Tournament this weekend

The Mahoning Valley will have 34 representatives from 8 different schools competing at the OHSAA Bowling State Tournament this weekend.

Division II boys and girls qualifiers will compete on Friday and Saturday at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl. Division I qualifiers will bowl the following weekend.

Here are the State Qualifiers for this weekend’s Championship Tournament:

GIRLS – DIVISION II

Hubbard

Sabrina Romano, 11

Emily Davis, 12

Alexis Cobbin, 11

Ashleigh George, 11

Jenny Reebel, 9

Kennedy Julious, 11

Megan Heckert, 9

Head Coach: Ken Miller

Brookfield

Emilee Bebech, 9

Kayla Haywood, 12

Christine Lowers, 12

Samantha Neral, 12

Jessica Roszak, 12

Hannah Williams, 9

Head Coach: James Haywood

Lowellville

Haylie Rotz, 10

Head Coach: John Rotz

Southington

Susan Decker, 12

Head Coach: Jim Wolke

BOYS – DIVISION II

Struthers

Adam Cifra, 12

Jarrod Sawyers, 12

Cameron Coppola, 12

Andrew Brabant, 12

Johnny Morris, 9

Connor Lane, 12

Chad Laczko, 11

Johnny Medvec, 12

Head Coach: Bob Eisenbraun Jr.

Girard

Dylan Puz, 10

Brett Zeigler, 9

Logan Kondzich, 10

Donny Bishop, 10

Jonathan Moore, 9

Seth Kennedy, 12

Jack Ryan Zeigler, 11

Justin Barnett, 11

Head Coach: Pete Barta

Brookfield

Michael Katko, 12

Head Coach: James Haywood

Maplewood

Larry Sudano Jr., 12

Head Coach: Tim Pappagallo

Champion

Zach Johnson, 12

Head Coach: Dale Johnson