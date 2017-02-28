34 area bowlers to compete at State Tournament this weekend

The Mahoning Valley will have 34 representatives from 8 different schools competing at the OHSAA Bowling State Tournament this weekend.
Division II boys and girls qualifiers will compete on Friday and Saturday at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl. Division I qualifiers will bowl the following weekend.
Here are the State Qualifiers for this weekend’s Championship Tournament:
GIRLS – DIVISION II
Hubbard
Sabrina Romano, 11
Emily Davis, 12
Alexis Cobbin, 11
Ashleigh George, 11
Jenny Reebel, 9
Kennedy Julious, 11
Megan Heckert, 9
Head Coach: Ken Miller
Brookfield
Emilee Bebech, 9
Kayla Haywood, 12
Christine Lowers, 12
Samantha Neral, 12
Jessica Roszak, 12
Hannah Williams, 9
Head Coach: James Haywood
Lowellville
Haylie Rotz, 10
Head Coach: John Rotz
Southington
Susan Decker, 12
Head Coach: Jim Wolke
BOYS – DIVISION II
Struthers
Adam Cifra, 12
Jarrod Sawyers, 12
Cameron Coppola, 12
Andrew Brabant, 12
Johnny Morris, 9
Connor Lane, 12
Chad Laczko, 11
Johnny Medvec, 12
Head Coach: Bob Eisenbraun Jr.
Girard
Dylan Puz, 10
Brett Zeigler, 9
Logan Kondzich, 10
Donny Bishop, 10
Jonathan Moore, 9
Seth Kennedy, 12
Jack Ryan Zeigler, 11
Justin Barnett, 11
Head Coach: Pete Barta
Brookfield
Michael Katko, 12
Head Coach: James Haywood
Maplewood
Larry Sudano Jr., 12
Head Coach: Tim Pappagallo
Champion
Zach Johnson, 12
Head Coach: Dale Johnson
