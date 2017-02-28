Agnes M. Phillips Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – Agnes M. Phillips, 88, passed away Tuesday morning, February 28, 2017, at Briarfield Manor, after a long and fulfilling life.

Agnes was born August 22, 1928, in Campbell, a daughter of the late Matthew and Julia Backus Patzak and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a 1946 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and was a homemaker who dedicated her life to raising and caring for her family.

Mrs. Phillips was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Austintown, where she was a member of the Altar & Rosary Society. Agnes was also a lifelong member of the National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows in Bellevue, Illinois and she was a member of AARP.

Her husband of 64 years, Edward J. Phillips, Jr., whom she married September 3, 1949, passed away January 9, 2014.

Agnes leaves two sons, Edward R. (Diane) Phillips of Austintown and Richard A. Phillips of Austintown; a daughter, Paula (Ilario) Pace of Boardman; two grandsons, Antonio and Gino Pace and a sister, Ann Malys.

Besides her husband; two sisters, Frances Nace and Julia Delco and four brothers, Matthew Patzak, John Pacak, Andrew Patzak and Gerald Patzak are deceased.

Family and friends are welcome to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated Friday, March 3, at 11:30 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church.

Interment will take place at Resurrection Cemetery in Austintown, where Agnes will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown.

Agnes’s family suggests memorial contributions may be made in her name to Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 4490 Norquest Blvd., Austintown, Ohio 44515.

Please visit kinnickfuneralhome.com to view and share this obituary, and to send condolences online to Agnes’s family.

