Austintown crime activity: Man’s car struck by gunfire at bar

Saturday, February 18

8:45 a.m. – 4100 block of Central Ave., reported breaking and entering.

Monday, February 20

5:22 p.m. – 900 block of Compass West, Mister Jackson, 31, of Youngstown, charged with grand theft auto, failure to comply and child endangering. A woman reported that her boyfriend, Jackson, stole her vehicle with her son inside after an argument. Police tried pulling the vehicle over but said Jackson led officers on a chase. The chase was called off after the child fell out of the car. Jackson was later arrested.

11:01 p.m. – 300 block of Forest Hill Dr., Peter Harasyn, 37, of Austintown, arrested and charged with domestic violence. Family members of Harasyn said he was destroying the house and had threatened to kill his brother. Harasyn’s brother said Harasyn was dropped off by Youngstown police due to him causing a disturbance in the city. He said Harasyn asked him to go outside so he could kill him. Police said there was broken glass in the kitchen, as well as food that was thrown everywhere.

11:27 p.m. – 4700 block of Mahoning Ave., a man reported his car was struck by gunfire in the parking lot of Bill’s Place. Police said the man had ammunition in his car, but he denied being involved in the shooting or having a firearm with him. The man’s hand was bleeding and he said he got the injuries from a chair being thrown at him during a fight at the bar. Security at the bar said a large fight had taken place in the bar and two men ran away. They did not see what happened outside due to the large fight.

Tuesday, February 21

12:16 p.m. – 6000 block of Mahoning Ave., Karrie Kascsak, 28, of Warren, charged with theft. Walmart security said Kascsak hid four pairs of pants in her purse and left without paying for them.

5200 block of Seventy-Six Dr., Marnae Dubose-Clark, 18, charged with soliciting sex and possession of criminal tools. Police said Dubose-Clark was advertising sex services under the dating section of Backpage.com with an ad that read, “Come play with Cherry.” Dubose-Clark admitted to an undercover officer who met her at a hotel that she was involved in prostitution because she liked the money that she made, a report said.

Wednesday, February 22

2:27 p.m. – 5400 block of Clarkins Dr., Victoria Gainard, 28, of Youngstown, charged with soliciting sex and possessing criminal tools, drug abuse instruments and drug paraphernalia. Gainard was arrested after an undercover officer responded to an advertisement for sex services on Backpage.com. Gainard told police she’s been involved in prostitution for a while to support her five-year heroin addiction, a report said.

8:48 p.m. – 100 block of S. Main St., reported burglary.

Thursday, February 23

3:06 p.m. – 6000 block of Mahoning Ave., Nina Valorie, 25, of Youngstown, charged with theft. A loss prevention employee at Walmart said Valorie didn’t pay for $130 worth of merchandise in the self check-out.