Batt’s career night leads Greenville to D10 title game

Joe Batt led the Trojans with a career-high 44 points

Greenville rallied for a 66-51 win over Erie First Christian in the District 10 Class AAA Semifinals Tuesday.

SHARON, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Joe Batt piled up a career-high 44 points, helping Greenville to a 66-51 win over Erie First Christian in the District 10 Class AAA Semifinals Tuesday night at Sharon High School.

The Trojans trailed by as many as 13 points in the fourth quarter, and ended up winning by fifteen.

Greenville advances to face Fairview in a rematch of last year’s District 10 Class AAA Championship game on Friday night.

Fairview topped Seneca 63-46 in the other District 10 Class AAA Semifinal Tuesday night.

