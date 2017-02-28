Browns place second-round tender on RB Isaiah Crowell

TOM WITHERS AP Sports Writer Published:
Cleveland Browns running back Isaiah Crowell (34) against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
(AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

CLEVELAND (AP) – The Cleveland Browns have placed a second-round free-agent tender on running back Isaiah Crowell.

The tender – worth $2.8 million – would allow the Browns to match any contract offer Crowell might get from another team. If the Browns decided not to match an outside offer, they would receive a compensatory second-round draft pick for Crowell.

The 24-year-old rushed for 952 yards and scored seven touchdowns last season, and was one of the few bright spots as Cleveland went 1-15.

Coach Hue Jackson identified Crowell as one of the core players and the Browns would like to sign him to a long-term contract extension.

Crowell has run for 2,265 yards with Cleveland, which signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2014. Crowell averaged 4.8 yards per carry last season while falling just short of his goal of 1,000 yards.

