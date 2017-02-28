Byron E. Moore Obituary

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio – Byron E. Moore, 87, passed away at home surrounded by his family on Tuesday, February 28, 2017.

He was born on April 24, 1929 in Bingamon, West Virginia, son to the late Richard G. and Esta F. (Bryner) Moore.

Byron was a U.S. Army veteran and worked for Kleese Excavating as a mechanic and welder, retiring in November 2009.

Byron married the love of his life, the former Gladys Drain in Peoria, West Virginia, on October 19, 1953.

Byron will be remembered for the enjoyment he found working outside in his yard and garden, and going to the casino.

Left to cherish Byron’s memory is his loving wife of 63 years, Gladys Moore; his children, David (Agnes) Moore, Debra (Kevin) Kot, Denise (Jeff) Richards and Denny (Renee) Moore; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and his brothers, Robert “Hop” Moore and Douglas Moore.

In addition to his parents, Byron is preceded in death by his brother, Richard Moore; his sister, Molly Kaser and his twin sister, Barbara Mahaffey.

Private services have taken place.

Arrangements entrusted to Lane Family Funeral Homes, Mineral Ridge Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Valley.

Family and friends may send condolences to www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

