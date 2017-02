YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Campbell man is being held without bond, accused of raping a young girl.

Richard Cochrane, 23 years old, appeared in court Tuesday morning facing half-a-dozen charges, including rape.

Mahoning County prosecutors say he assaulted his victim starting when she was just 12 years old.

Cochrane pleaded not guilty and was set for trial in April. He faces life in prison if he’s convicted.