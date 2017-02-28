Canfield’s Woolley leads balanced attack in Sectional win

The Cardinals had four players reach double figures in a 70-42 win over Niles Tuesday

By Published: Updated:
The Cardinals had four players reach double figures in a 70-42 win over Niles Tuesday.

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield boys basketball team defeated Niles, 70-42 in a Division II Sectional semifinal Tuesday at Canfield High School.

The Cardinals jumped out to an early lead in the first half and never looked back. Canfield led 34-19 at halftime and added to that lead in the second half.

Canfield was led by four double-digit scorers. Junior Spencer Woolley led the way with 16 points, while Brandon McFall added 15. Jake Cummings scored 14 and Zach Tinkey had 10.

Ty’rese Williams (11 pts) and Corbin Foy (10 pts) led the Red Dragons in scoring. Niles finishes the season with a 6-17 overall record.

4th seeded Canfield (12-11) advances to play 5th seeded Girard in a Sectional Final. Tipoff set for 7 PM Friday at Canfield High School.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s