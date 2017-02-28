Canfield’s Woolley leads balanced attack in Sectional win

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield boys basketball team defeated Niles, 70-42 in a Division II Sectional semifinal Tuesday at Canfield High School.

The Cardinals jumped out to an early lead in the first half and never looked back. Canfield led 34-19 at halftime and added to that lead in the second half.

Canfield was led by four double-digit scorers. Junior Spencer Woolley led the way with 16 points, while Brandon McFall added 15. Jake Cummings scored 14 and Zach Tinkey had 10.

Ty’rese Williams (11 pts) and Corbin Foy (10 pts) led the Red Dragons in scoring. Niles finishes the season with a 6-17 overall record.

4th seeded Canfield (12-11) advances to play 5th seeded Girard in a Sectional Final. Tipoff set for 7 PM Friday at Canfield High School.