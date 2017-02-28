Clyde Gordon Garland Obituary

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio – Clyde G. Garland, 82, passed away on Tuesday, February 28, 2017 at Washington Square Health Care Center in Warren.

He was born on April 21, 1934 in Mineral Ridge, Ohio, son of the late George A. and Laura B. (Hofius) Garland.

Clyde was a Veteran of the United States Army serving during the Korean War.

He married his wife, Dola J. Riddle Garland on October 25, 1952.

Clyde retired from Republic Steel in May of 1986 after working 32 years as a steelworker.

Clyde and his wife were “snow birds” and lived in Florida during the winter for many years. He loved to sing and went to karaoke frequently and also enjoyed going to flea markets. Clyde’s greatest joy in life was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Clyde was very active in many groups in both Ohio and Florida: American Legion Post #699 of Leavittsburg, 40/8 Voiture #1182 of Trumbull County, Itam #29 Warren, Moose Lodge #1747 of Newport Richey, Florida, VFW #4412 and Eagles Lodge of Hudson, Florida and served as a Democratic Precinct Canvasser.

Clyde is survived by his wife of 64 years, Dola J. Garland; children, Gregory (Leta) of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Pam of Warren, Laura of Leavittsburg, Dona of Michigan and Susan (George) of Ringgold, Georgia; 11 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and two sisters, Grace Berry and Barbara Stephens.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, George and Eugene; three sisters, Joan, Janet and Phyllis and a son-in-law, John Loy.

Arrangements are entrusted to Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts Clark Chapel in Warren.

