Columbiana’s Baker nets 1,000th point in setback

CANTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Columbiana Senior basketball standout Burdette Baker tallied his 1,000th career point Tuesday night in a 53-36 loss to Canton Central Catholic in the Division III Sectional Semifinals.

Baker needed just 8 points to reach the career milestone when the night began. He finished with 17 points in the setback for the Clippers.

Canton Central Catholic now advances in tournament play.  The Crusaders will host Manchester in the Division III Sectional Finals Friday night. Tipoff is slated for 7PM from Manchester High School.

