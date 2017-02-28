Competition growing in Ohio’s governor race

Jon Husted has been going around the state to get support, while others are expected to throw their hats into the race

Ohio's Secretary of State Jon Husted has been going around the state, meeting people as he prepares to make a decision on running for governor.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – One candidate for Ohio governor is in, another says he’s running and a third is ready to join the list, too.

The Republican field could have three candidates trying to win the nomination — Husted, Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor and Attorney General Mike DeWine.

On the Democrat side, Sen. Joe Schiavoni is expected to officially announce his plans to run on Wednesday. Tuesday, Congressman Tim Ryan backed out. 

Husted has been Ohio’s Secretary of State for six years and has also been a state lawmaker.

“If you want to be better at something, it never hurts to have somebody pushing you along. That’s fine for the Republican Party right now. If you wanna run, go out there, visit everybody, do the work that it takes and prove that you’re worthy of the job,” Husted said.

