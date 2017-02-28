Demolition begins for chill-can plant in Youngstown

The $20 million facility promises to create hundreds of jobs in the Valley

By Published:
Crews are working to take down old utility poles and debris from a plot of land on Lane Avenue to make way for the Chill-Can Beverage Center.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Preparations continue in Youngstown to make way for a new factory.

Crews are working to take down old utility poles and debris from a plot of land on Lane Avenue to make way for the Chill-Can Beverage Center.

The $20 million facility promises to create hundreds of jobs and is the first major investment in the city since Vallourec steel.

Youngstown State University alumnus and Valley native Mitchell Joseph is spearheading the new business.

Each can produced at the plant will have a chilling unit on it that is activated by a twist of the cap.

Construction should be complete next summer.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s