Demolition begins for chill-can plant in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Preparations continue in Youngstown to make way for a new factory.

Crews are working to take down old utility poles and debris from a plot of land on Lane Avenue to make way for the Chill-Can Beverage Center.

The $20 million facility promises to create hundreds of jobs and is the first major investment in the city since Vallourec steel.

Youngstown State University alumnus and Valley native Mitchell Joseph is spearheading the new business.

Each can produced at the plant will have a chilling unit on it that is activated by a twist of the cap.

Construction should be complete next summer.