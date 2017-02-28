Florida deputy shot but will survive; suspect killed

The deputy was shot multiple times Tuesday while trying to serve a warrant on a suspect wanted for robberies

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – Authorities say a Florida deputy has been shot multiple times, but is expected to survive. A suspect was killed in a shootout with other deputies.

Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings says Sgt. Richard Stelter was shot multiple times Tuesday while trying to serve a warrant on a suspect wanted for robberies.

Demings didn’t identify the suspect. He says the suspect opened fire on Stelter and other deputies after they blocked his car.

Four deputies returned fire, and the suspect was killed.

Demings says Stelter is in stable condition.

Last month, an Orlando police lieutenant was fatally shot while attempting to arrest a fugitive wanted for questioning in the slaying of his pregnant ex-girlfriend. An Orange County deputy was killed in a traffic accident while responding to the shooting.

