AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A former teacher’s aide charged with abusing two young children with disabilities is free on bond, pending her trial in April.

Audrey Johntony of Austintown turned herself in to the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas Tuesday morning.

She was indicted last week on child endangering charges.

Prosecutors say the incidents occurred early last year while Johntony was working as an aide at Leonard Kirtz School in Austintown.

She resigned from that job last March.