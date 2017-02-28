‘Free Nasser’ sign outside home of Howland man charged with murder

Nasser Hamad is in the Trumbull County Jail after police say he shot 5 people, killing 2, on Saturday

A large sign of support sits outside of Nasser Hamad's home along Niles-Cortland Road in Howland.


Police say Hamad, 47, shot five people — killing two — outside of his home on Saturday. He is charged with two counts of aggravated murder and three counts of attempted aggravated murder and remains in the Trumbull County Jail on $5 million bond.

The sign says “Free Nasser” with the hashtag “self defense.”

WKBN spoke to one of Hamad’s sons off camera on Tuesday, but he did not comment on the situation.

