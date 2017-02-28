Game of the Week: Southeast vs. #5 West Branch, 3/2

2016-17 High School Basketball Game of the Week

Girls’ Basketball: Thursday, March 2, 2017 (10 pm on MyYTV)

Division II Austintown District Championship: Southeast (21-3) vs. #5 West Branch (23-2)

Statistical Breakdown

Scoring Offense: Southeast, 65.9; West Branch, 57.6

Scoring Defense: West Branch, 36.2; Southeast, 43.8

Results

West Branch

Warriors 49 Struthers 43*

Warriors 63 Hubbard 28*

Warriors 89 Lakeside 32*

Warriors 57 South Range 32

Warriors 54 Canton South 28

Warriors 76 Alliance 11

Warriors 69 Marlington 46

Warriors 52 Fitch 45

Warriors 52 Salem 27

Warriors 52 Carrollton 46

Warriors 54 Louisville 49

Warriors 38 Waterford 35

Warriors 74 Steubenville Catholic Central 46

Warriors 42 Minerva 39

Warriors 65 Canton South 39

Warriors 78 Alliance 14

Warriors 64 Lakeview 50

Warriors 57 Salem 31

Louisville 49 Warriors 48

Warriors 49 Minerva 26

Canfield 42 Warriors 25

Warriors 60 Ravenna 28

*-Post-Season

Southeast

Pirates 61 Howland 53*

Pirates 72 Poland 71*

Pirates 71 Ravenna 36*

Cloverleaf 61 Pirates 51

Pirates 56 Barberton 44

Pirates 70 Lake Center Christian 33

Pirates 70 Coventry 23

Pirates 85 Crestwood 46

Pirates 60 Mooney 41

Pirates 77 Mogadore 45

Pirates 56 Garrettsville Garfield 42

Pirates 59 Waterloo 41

Pirates 78 Rootstown 23

Pirates 91 Lake Center Christian 29

Pirates 74 Hubbard 34

Pirates 59 Crestwood 49

Pirates 59 Ravenna 41

Pirates 67 Mogadore 57

Garrettsville Garfield 51 Pirates 49

Pirates 70 Waterloo 35

Lakeview 63 Pirates 59

Pirates 58 Tallmadge 54

Pirates 82 Rootstown 32

Pirates 47 Newton Falls 46

*-Post-Season

Game Notes: West Branch has won 21 consecutive games since beginning the season with a 2-2 mark. The Lady Warriors will now appear in six of the last seven Austintown District Championship games.

In the District Semifinal round, the Lady Warriors used a big third quarter where they outscored Struthers 18-12 to propel themselves to a 49-43 victory on Monday. West Branch was led by the scoring of Kayla Hovorka and Emma Rankin – who each had 11 points. Hovorka finished with 9 rebounds as well. Rankin made a trio of three-point baskets.

Southeast has defeated the 3 seed Poland (72-71) and the 2 seed Howland (61-53) in the last week. They’ll look to knock off the 1 seed West Branch in the championship contest. The Pirates opened the season with a 4-2 mark, since then Southeast has won 21 of their last 22 games. The Lady Pirates are appearing in their first District title game.

In their Semifinal win on Monday over Howland, Andrea Radcliff paced the Pirates with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Danielle Norquest also finished with a double-double (15 points, 17 rebounds).

Division II – Austintown District Championship

Since 2010

2016 – 1 Lakeview 47 2 Howland 40

2015 – 1 West Branch 55 4 Field 29

2014 – 2 West Branch 47 3 Struthers 42

2013 – 1 Canfield 40 2 West Branch 37

2012 – 4 Canfield 42 2 West Branch 40

2011 – 1 Struthers 42 2 West Branch 25

2010 – 2 Struthers 59 1 Salem 54

Playoff History (Since 2010)

Southeast

Playoff Record: 6-7

Sectional Championships: 2 (2015, 2017)

District Championships: 0

Regional Championships: 0

…Last District Championship: Never

West Branch

Playoff Record: 25-7

Sectional Championships: 6 (2010-15, 2017)

District Championships: 2 (2014-15)

Regional Championships: 1 (2015)

…Last District Championship: 2015

Winner to play the Elyria District Champion on March 8 at 8 pm at Barberton High School