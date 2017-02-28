Grove City advances to D10 Championship game

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Grove City is heading to the District 10 Class AAAA Championship game following a 60-46 win over Harbor Creek Tuesday night.

It’s the Eagles’ first trip to the District 10 Championship game since 2007.

Logan Lutz led the way with 17 points. Isaac Thrasher added 14 points in the victory. Kam Patterson and Martin Beatty tallied seven points apiece.

Troy Martin led Harbor Creek with 13 points in the setback.

Grove City improves to 19-5 overall on the season, and will face Erie Strong Vincent in the District 10 Championship game Friday night at a location to be determined.