Hill helps United get to round 2

United will square off against Springfield on Friday.

United Local Golden Eagles High School Basketball - Hanoverton, OH.

HANOVERTON, Ohio (WKBN) – After trailing at halftime (29-28), Dakota Hill scored 13 of his game-high 19 points as United advanced past Tuslaw, 64-58. Hill finished the contest by making 7 of 10 free throw attempts. Kaden Smith added 16 and 11 rebounds as Jake Clark had 11 points for the Golden Eagles.

Matt Lamp led Tuslaw for 15 points. Anthony Fraelich tallied 12 points as their 6’5 junior center Austin Patterson finished with 10. The Mustangs’ season comes to a close with an 11-12 mark.

United improves to 14-9 overall. The Golden Eagles will face Springfield on Friday.


