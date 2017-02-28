JobsNow: MCCTC features cutting-edge engineering, technology programs

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – This week’s JobsNow segment highlights educational opportunities in the Valley that can help you get ahead in your job search.

Mahoning County Career and Technical Center has been around since 1972, helping Valley students get ready for the job market.

MCCTC’s machine shop program is nothing new, but there’s a new twist these days. The program is now very hands-on.

The students spend 900 hours in two years developing skills for entry-level machine shop or manufacturing in which machining is involved.

“When you talk about additive manufacturing, we talk about a 3-D printer, applying a plastic that we know, but now they’re starting to use metals to do that. They’re on the cutting edge of that,” said MCCTC teacher Mike Lutz.

That cutting edge leaves the same metal shavings on the machines, but there are also some new machines which train the students to look differently at the way things are made.

Precision Machining has combined with Advanced Manufacturing. It teaches students to design and make precision parts from raw materials and shape them into complex components.

“They’re on the cutting edge of that technology. They’re 3-D printing cars, airplane engines, doing things 20 years ago we’d never thought of,” Lutz said.

MCCTC also has an engineering program, which teaches juniors the basics and then lets them choose what they’d like to specialize in during their senior year.

“We’re doing college-level material here. We bring it down to the high-school level, so it makes sense to them. They see it at the university level for a second time when most students are only seeing it for the first time,” said teacher Walt Baber.

The students gain a way of looking at things like an engineer would through design, drafting, testing and producing. Those skills will help them as they move on to engineering school.

“If you take a look around you, if it wasn’t touched by nature, it was created by an engineer. Everything around you… the ceiling, the clothing, everything around you went through the engineering design process, so there’s always a need for engineers,” Baber said.

MCCTC has 23 programs and is adding Software Engineering next school year for students who want to learn coding for making computer games or apps. MCCTC also has adult education programs in five areas of study.

You can find more information on those programs at MCCTC’s website. Find available job opportunities at OhioMeansJobs.com.