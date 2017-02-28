Leo F. Winchester Obituary

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio – There will be a memorial service 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 11 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, 65 N. Broad Street, Canfield Chapel for Leo F. Winchester, Jr., 74 of Berlin Center who died Tuesday, February 28 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Boardman Campus.

Leo was born April 21, 1942 in Ashtabula, Ohio, a son of the late Leo F. and Ruth (Mapous) Winchester, Sr.

He graduated from Mentor High School in 1962 and following graduation served in the United States Air Force from 1963-1967.

Leo was an auto worker for General Motors, starting his career in Euclid and retiring from Lordstown in 2000 after 30 years.

He was involved with the Berlin Center Crime Watch.

He leaves his wife, the former Nina Downey whom he married December 13, 1980.

Besides his parents, Leo was preceded in death by a sister, Karen Winchester.

Friends may call for one hour prior to the memorial service at the funeral home.

Leo will be interred at a later date at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.

