Lisa “Lizette” (DiPillo) Mastroberardino Obituary

STRUTHERS, Ohio – A prayer service will be held for Lisa “Lizette” Mastroberardino, 87, of Struthers on Saturday, March 4 at 9:30 a.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home. A mass of Christian burial will be held at Christ Our Savior Parish/St. Nicholas Church at 10:00 a.m., both in Struthers.

Lizette passed away at her home on Tuesday, February 28, 2017, surrounded by her loving family.

Lizette was born January 10, 1930 in Pacentro, Italy, a daughter of Giuseppe and Angelina DiPilla DiPilla.

Lizette came to the United States in 1950.

She worked in the kitchen at the Fireplace Restaurant for several years.

She was a member of The Women’s Pacentrano Club and was a member of Christ Our Savior Parish of Struthers.

Her love of baking, especially with her friend commare Laura, cooking and spending time with her family fulfilled her life. Lizette’s door was always open to everyone. To know her was to love her. She was a saint. When she first moved into her home, she knew little English. She started making homemade bread and pizza for the neighbors which was her way of getting to know them.

Lizette married Edward Mastroberardino on October 15, 1950.

She leaves her brother, Tony (Yola) DiPilla of New Jersey; her sister, Lucia Gasbarre of California; two sons, Louis (Erin Lasher) Mastroberardino of Struthers and Edward Mastroberardino of Youngstown; two daughters, Angela M. Mastroberardino of Struthers and Sandra L. (Ted) Montague of Poland; nine grandchildren, Louie, Jr., Michael, Marc (Richelle), Jimmy (Courtney), Niki, Melodie (Danny), Melody, Brittany and Lindsay; 12 great-grandchildren, Tristan, Ava, Danny Jr., Gaetana Lizette, Nakiyah, Gavin, Oliver, Willow, Josh, River, Emma and Maria and a sister-in-law, Liana Berardino of Campbell.

Lisa was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a sister, Angeline Mancini; two brother-in-laws, Michael Berardino and Bruno Gasbarre and one great-grandson.

Friends may call on Friday, March 3 at the Clemente Funeral Home in Struthers from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air March 2 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.



