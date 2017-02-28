Loyd Alfred Hendershot Obituary

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio – Loyd Alfred Hendershot, 86, passed away following a lingering illness at 8:05 a.m. Tuesday, February 28, 2017. He was a patient at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown and died surrounded by his loving wife and beloved family.

Loyd was born in East Liverpool on October 6, 1930, a son of the late Loyd A. and Anna Elizabeth Weber Hendershot.

He was a 1948 graduate of New Cumberland High School and soon was drafted into the U.S. Marines, where he proudly served until 1953.

For many years, he worked in office management at Weirton Steel Corporation, retiring in 1992. This gave him more time to enjoy the things he truly loved – following his grandchildren, rooting for the Steelers, planning road trips on the map, watching his favorite game shows, going to amusement parks, singing and dancing, and baking his “world-famous” chocolate chip cookies and pumpkin pies. Most of all, he was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather and friend to all.

In 1986, he married his wife, Esmeralda. They may not have spoken the same language when they first met in Mexico but their devotion for one another was a true example of how love knows no bounds. They made their home in East Liverpool, and one was rarely seen without the other.

In addition to Esmeralda, he is survived by his children: daughters, Brenda Carrion of Missouri, Amalia Ehler and her husband, Robert, of Wellsville and Andrea Hendershot and her fiancé, Alejandro Ascencio of East Liverpool; along with a son, Loyd Hendershot III and his wife, Dannielle, also of East Liverpool. There are seven grandchildren, Donte Heck, Esmaria Heck, Robert Ehler, Ryan Ehler, Loyd Hendershot IV, Isabella Hendershot and Liliana Ascencio. A sister, Marjorie Southern and her husband, James, also survives as well as a niece, Cynthia Southern. In addition, Loyd also leaves behind a sister-in-law, Andrea Carrion and his faithful canine companions, Kane and Cookie.

In addition to his parents, Loyd was preceded in death by an infant sister, June Hendershot.

Friends may visit with the family at the Dawson Funeral Home on Thursday, March 2 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

A prayer vigil will be held Thursday, March 2 at 6:00 p.m.

Evangelist Will Montgomery will officiate at a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 3 at the funeral home.

Loyd will be buried near his parents at Calcutta Cemetery, where the Tri-State Veterans Burial Group will provide military honors.

The family and friends will then gather at the Dawson Family Center for a continued time of fellowship.

View Loyd’s memorial webpage and express condolences to the family online at www.dawsonfuneralhome.com.

