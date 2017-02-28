Man pleads guilty to involvement in memorabilia fraud ring

Craig McCormick had been indicted on charges of theft, money laundering and state racketeering counts

By Published:
Craig McCormick

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The last of the suspects charged as part of a locally-based multi-million dollar sports memorabilia fraud ring pleaded guilty in court Tuesday morning.

Craig McCormick had been indicted on charges of theft, money laundering and state racketeering counts.

He was one of more than half a dozen people accused of selling items, such as sporting jerseys and equipment containing the forged names of pro athletes, on eBay.

Prosecutors say McCormick and Cliff Panezich, who pleaded guilty in December, led the ring.

Both men are scheduled to be sentenced in April

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s