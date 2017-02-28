Police: 2 men shot in 6-hour standoff with Cleveland SWAT

CLEVELAND (AP) – Police say Cleveland SWAT officers shot two men during a gunfight after a six-hour standoff, and both are in surgery.

Police Chief Calvin Williams said Tuesday at the scene near downtown that negotiators spent hours trying to persuade the two men inside a car to surrender.

A police spokeswoman says one of the men fired shots from inside the car, resulting in a graze wound to an officer’s leg. SWAT officers then returned fire.

The standoff began around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday when two officers on foot patrol approached a car with four people inside and spotted a gun in the back seat. The spokeswoman says a man and a woman sitting in the back seat got out of the vehicle without the gun and were arrested.

