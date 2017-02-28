Police: 2 men shot in 6-hour standoff with Cleveland SWAT

Police said at the scene near downtown that negotiators spent hours trying to persuade the men inside a car to surrender

By Published:
Swat Police Team Generic

CLEVELAND (AP) – Police say Cleveland SWAT officers shot two men during a gunfight after a six-hour standoff, and both are in surgery.

Police Chief Calvin Williams said Tuesday at the scene near downtown that negotiators spent hours trying to persuade the two men inside a car to surrender.

A police spokeswoman says one of the men fired shots from inside the car, resulting in a graze wound to an officer’s leg. SWAT officers then returned fire.

The standoff began around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday when two officers on foot patrol approached a car with four people inside and spotted a gun in the back seat. The spokeswoman says a man and a woman sitting in the back seat got out of the vehicle without the gun and were arrested.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s