NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating an unspecified threat at Niles McKinley High School.

The threat was found somewhere in the high school.

There are several police cruisers at the school. Parents said the doors are locked, but the children are safe inside.

WKBN is at the scene and is working to get more information from investigators. Check back here for more information, or WKBN 27 First News starting at 5 p.m. for updates.