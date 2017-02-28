Police: Woman punched trooper during DUI investigation in Worth Twp.

WORTH TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – A 61-year-old woman is charged with kicking and punching a state trooper.

Pennsylvania State Police said Cheryl Hawkins was arrested for suspicion of DUI after a crash in Worth Township on February 19. Police said Hawkins punched and kicked a nurse and the investigating trooper at Grove City Hospital, where she was taken for an evaluation.

Hawkins is charged with DUI, aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.

She was taken to Mercer County Jail and bond was set at $50,000.