Police: Woman punched trooper during DUI investigation in Worth Twp.

Cheryl Hawkins, 61, is charged with DUI, assault and other charges

By Published: Updated:
Cheryl Hawkins, charged with DUI and assault.

WORTH TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – A 61-year-old woman is charged with kicking and punching a state trooper.

Pennsylvania State Police said Cheryl Hawkins was arrested for suspicion of DUI after a crash in Worth Township on February 19. Police said Hawkins punched and kicked a nurse and the investigating trooper at Grove City Hospital, where she was taken for an evaluation.

Hawkins is charged with DUI, aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.

She was taken to Mercer County Jail and bond was set at $50,000.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s