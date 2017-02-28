Punter Colquitt, Browns agree to 4-year contract extension

Colquitt set a single-season record for net average (40.3 yards) in his first year with Cleveland in 2016

TOM WITHERS AP Sports Writer Published:
Cleveland Browns Football

CLEVELAND (AP) – Punter Britton Colquitt has agreed to a four-year contract extension with the Cleveland Browns.

Colquitt set a single-season record for net average (40.3 yards) in his first year with Cleveland in 2016. A Super Bowl winner with Denver, Colquitt also placed 22 punts inside the opponents’ 20-yard line.

Colquitt said he’s thrilled by the deal and called the Browns “a class act.”

The 31-year-old is entering his eighth season in the NFL after kicking at Tennessee. He was originally signed by Miami as an undrafted free agent in 2009. Colquitt spent six seasons with the Broncos before he was released last year.

In 112 career games, he’s averaged 45.2 yards per punt and a net average of 39.3 Colquitt’s brother, Dustin, punts for the Kansas City Chiefs.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s