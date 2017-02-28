Rasile breaks record; McDonald scores 106

MCDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – Freshman Zach Rasile broke the state single-season record with 123 three-pointers made as the Blue Devils defeated Heartland Christian, 106-15. Rasile finished with 32 points on 10 three-pointers to lead McDonald (22-1).

Scoring in double-figures also was Joe Ragazzine (14), Dylan Portolese (14), Braedon Poole (12) and Josh Celli (12). McDonald, as a team, made 13 three-pointers and finished 9 of 14 from the free throw line.

Ben Burgess paced Heartland with 10 points. The Lions finish the regular season with 0-23.

McDonald will face the winner of Heritage Christian and Mathews this Friday. The Blue Devils have now won 10 straight.