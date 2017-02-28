Semi fire closes Interstate 76 eastbound in Jackson Township

A semi fire has shut down the eastbound lanes of I-76 in Jackson Township.


JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A tractor-trailer fire has shut down both eastbound lanes on Interstate 76.

The incident happened about 4:15 a.m. Tuesday.

The lanes are closed between Bailey Road and Route 45.

The trailer of the rig caught fire.  The tractor is detached and not damaged.

All traffic eastbound is being diverted off the highway at Bailey Road.

The Ohio State Patrol said initial reports indicate the semi was hauling Amazon packages and that the fire keeps reigniting.

There is no time estimation as to when the eastbound lanes of the highway will open.

Jackson Twp. semi fire

This is a developing story. Check back here and tune in to WKBN First News This Morning for updates. 

