Small plane crashes through roof of Massachusetts building

METHUEN, Mass. (AP) – Police in Massachusetts say a small plane has crashed through the roof of a condominium building, which is now on fire.

The building in Methuen is across the Merrimack River from Lawrence Municipal Airport.

Police did not immediately provide information on any injuries. Television footage and other photos showed the tail of the single-engine plane sticking out of the roof.

A state police helicopter responded to the scene. The fire department was also on the scene.

No other information was immediately provided.

