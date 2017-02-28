Stars rally in the 3rd to top Pens 3-2

DALLAS (AP) – Antoine Roussel capped Dallas’ three-goal third period and the Stars rallied for a 3-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night.

The loss dropped second-place Pittsburgh seven points behind Eastern Conference and Metropolitan Division leader Washington.

Dallas entered the game nine points behind the second wild card in the West and in a selling mode that had sent three veteran players to contenders in trades.

Pittsburgh led 2-0 on goals by Evgeni Malkin in the first period and Jake Guentzel in the second.

Brett Ritchie scored the Stars’ first goal at 3:40 of the third. Jason Spezza tied the game at 9:41 with a shot that was deflected high and off Penguins defenseman Brian Dumoulin into the net.

Just 55 seconds later, Roussel put a wrist shot past goalie Matt Murray from the left faceoff circle.

Stars goalie Antti Niemi made 18 saves.

