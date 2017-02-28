Storm Team 27: Storms moving in overnight

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING:
Rain and thunderstorms will drift into the region and stay in the forecast through the morning.  Some storms may be strong.  Gusty wind will develop too with gusts to 30mph or higher.  The risk for strong storms with heavy rain, dangerous lightning, hail and gusty wind will continue Wednesday.  Highs will build into the middle 60’s.  Turning colder Wednesday night with rain showers mixing to snow showers.  Colder through the end of the week with another round of snow Thursday night into Friday morning.  Warming again by late weekend.

Forecast

Tonight: Warm and Windy. Rain or thunderstorms developing. Some may be strong. (90%)
Low: 53

Wednesday: Warm and Windy. Rain or thunderstorms likely. Some may be strong. (100%)
High: 66

Wednesday night: Rain mixing to snow showers. Less than 1”. Colder and windy. (90%)
Low: 27

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (40%)
High: 35

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (40%)
High: 30 Low: 27

Saturday: Mostly cloudy.
High: 38 Low: 17

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower. (30%)
High: 50 Low: 27

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. (60%)
High: 56 Low: 40

Tuesday: Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 49 Low: 42

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy.
High: 40 Low: 32

