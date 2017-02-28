Trumbull Dog Warden seizes 3 dogs from Leavittsburg home

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – An investigation is underway in Trumbull County after three dogs were taken from a home in Leavittsburg on Tuesday by the Trumbull County Dog Warden’s Office.

The dogs — Clara, Dory and Lizzy — are extremely thin.

Trumbull County Dog Warden Gwen Logan said they were able to take the dogs because they were unlicensed.

The case remains under investigation.