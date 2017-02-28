Trumbull Dog Warden seizes 3 dogs from Leavittsburg home

The dogs -- Clara, Dory and Lizzy -- are extremely thin

In Trumbull County, an investigation is underway after these three dogs were taken from a home in Leavittsburg by the Trumbull County Dog Warden's Office.
Clara

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – An investigation is underway in Trumbull County after three dogs were taken from a home in Leavittsburg on Tuesday by the Trumbull County Dog Warden’s Office.

Dory

The dogs — Clara, Dory and Lizzy — are extremely thin.

Trumbull County Dog Warden Gwen Logan said they were able to take the dogs because they were unlicensed.

The case remains under investigation.

Lizzy

