Vote to censure Youngstown school board member fails

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A vote at Tuesday night’s Youngstown school board meeting on whether member Michael Murphy should be censured failed, 4-3.

Murphy was one of the 26 Youngstown Water Department workers who plead guilty Monday to falsifying their credentials.

Fellow board member Dario Hunter made the proposal.

Murphy did cast one of the no votes — and questions were raised about whether Murphy should be allowed to vote on an issue that involved himself.

The Youngstown City School District issued a statement:

“The misdemeanor charge, guilty plea and conviction of one school board member does not affect that member’s right to serve. As such, we will leave the matter to the courts.” .